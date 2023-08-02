Air of Sanity

It is incredibly difficult to take a step on the wild side. Having inherited difficult relations with India in addition to a successful case study of the ruling BJP banking on hawkish elements, there remained no need for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to let sanity prevail. Despite his repeated call for “sincere talks” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left no stone unturned in exchanging heated barbs, no matter what the occasion may be. To some Mr Sharif’s declaration that “war in no more an option” might sound like a dismissive resignation that only befits someone speaking from a position of weakness. However, in a nuclearly-charged world where the slightest of missteps could lead to unimaginable consequences, Pakistan’s reflection should be appreciated by its allies. The fact that we realise our nuclear strength exists for deterrence purposes only speaks volumes about our sensibilities for the future. As before, the ball lies in our neighbour’s court, which would have to wake up to the writing on the wall (one way or another): no country can avoid the catastrophic risks of escalation. The exaggerated rhetoric of the past where political leaders on both sides of the border would not waste any time in issuing flaming remarks cannot do any long. Both New Delhi and Islamabad need to be made aware of the extraordinary responsibilities on their shoulders as possessors of cutting-edge nuclear technology. The captivating war psychology should be shunned once and for all. With all due respect, Mr Modi, your 164-warhead-strong stockpile is no Diwali firecracker that you could casually mention in election campaigns. This chauvinistic pride with which you continue to bulldoze matters that hold supreme importance to the immediate neighbourhood might have helped you maintain your grip on the hot seat but every naked threat, every mention of the nuclear button and every elaborately-curated propoganda serves to destabilise the entire region. Bit by bit. *