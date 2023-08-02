PPP govt provides housing facilities to people of Sindh: Memon

Minister of Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon on Tuesday said that the PPP’s provincial government had launched two new routes of electric buses to provide travel facilities to the people of Karachi.

Addressing a press conference here at Archives Complex, Sharjeel Memon said the government had started a historic housing project across the province which will provide houses to 21 hundred thousand homeless people of the province. He said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah recently distributed documents among deserving people in Larkana. Sharjeel said the PPP government also started electric, metro and people’s bus services across the province, including Karachi and Hyderabad, which provided travel facilities to the people. He said documents of the housing schemes were distributed among people belonging to Jacobabad, Qambar -Shajdsdkot, Dadu, Naushehro Feroze and Shikarpur while the same will be given to the people of district Khairpur on Wednesday. The housing documents would be distributed among people of Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Matiari and Jamshoro in the coming days, the minister said. He said the routes of newly launched electric buses will cover more than 50 kilometer distance from Malir Cant to Numaish and from Malir Halt to Sadar via Landhi, Korangi respectively.

Sindh government has empowered women in all sector of the society by giving them equal rights, Sharjeel said, adding that People’s party always care for the women and it gave equal representation to women in every sector of the society. He said provincial government had decided to give ownership rights to shelter people who had lost my their houses during floods and on one be allowed to undo the decision taken by PPP government. He said PPP was the political party that had started game changer project of Thar Coal which will enlighten every nook and corner of the country. A conference about minerals and natural resources is being held in Islamabad which will be beneficial for the future of the country, Sharjeel said and added that producing electricity from Thar’s Coal was an idea of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and world had recognized the vision of the PPP’s Shaheed chairperson.

Declaring former president Asif Ali Zardari as the creator of China Pakistan Economic Corridor project, Sharjeel said PPP had provided solutions to the problems being faced by the country.

Referring to PTI chairman, Sharjeel said an agreement with the IMF was a compulsion as an incompetent ‘person’ had destroyed the country’s economy which required such an agreement.