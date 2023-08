Bizenjo vows to eradicate polio for safety of children health

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday said that incumbent provincial government was committed to eradicate anti-polio diseases through contribution of public and polio teams.

In his message issued here on the occasion of seven-day anti-polio campaign across the province, he said that with the efforts of the government and all stakeholders, we have reached the aim of complete purging of polio.

“The commitment to make Balochistan polio-free will be fulfilled’, he said adding that the aim of the anti-polio campaign was to protect the future generation from physical disabilities. The CM further underlined that the role of scholars, media and civil society in anti-polio campaign has key saying that unfortunately, whenever a polio campaign was launched, misconceptions were spread among the public which were being foiled by positive efforts of government.

He said that we have to play role to secure the future of our next generation saying that parents must give polio drops to their children during the anti-polio campaign.

He also directed concerned officials that during the anti-polio campaign, full protection should be provided to the polio teams in order to achieve target of polio drive in the district. Bizenjo pays tribute to Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali Shaheed on first death anniversary: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday paid rich tribute to Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali Shaheed on his first death anniversary. In his statement issued here, he said that the services of Shaheed General for the country and the province were worthy of emulation and pride saying that martyred Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ali was a true soldier and compassionate person.

I had a sincere friendship with Shaheed General, he said and added that the people of the province would always appreciate the tireless work and diligence of the martyred general in the flood-affected areas of Balochistan.

He said that the Martyr General suffered an unfortunate accident during the relief operations for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims.

“On this day, we saluted the martyred General Sarfraz Ali and other martyrs of the unfortunate accident with him”, he said. He said that the nation would never forget the great sons of the Pakistan Army and the country and also prayed for them on first anniversary martyrs death.