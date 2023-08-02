Govt taking measures to ensure mother, child health: minister

Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram on Tuesday said that specific measures were being taken to ensure the health of mother and child in the province. He expressed these views while addressing as a special guest in the seminar organized in connection with the World Breastfeeding Week at the University of Child Health Sciences here.

The minister said that a national level awareness campaign should be conducted regarding breastfeeding. “We will convince the Cabinet to legislate on breastfeeding,” he added. He advised that mothers should start breastfeeding to their newborn shorty after birth until the age of six month. Mother’s milk was essential for the good development of the child, he added.

Dr. Javed Akram said that daycare centers should be established in every institution for the convenience of women. In this regard, a comprehensive meeting was held with UNICEF yesterday, he informed.

The minister congratulated the University of Child Health Sciences and various stakeholders for organizing the seminar. He also distributed commemorative shields among the vice chancellor and other guests on this occasion.

University of Child Health Sciences Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Masood Sadiq, MD Prof. Dr. Tipu Sultan, Dr. Khalil Ahmed, Prof. Munir Akhtar Salimi, Prof. Junaid Rasheed, Prof. Huma Arshad Cheema, Prof. Shazia Maqbool, Prof. Rubina Sohail, Prof. Jaida Manzoor and a large number of students participated in the seminar.

Chief of Nutrition UNICEF Pakistan Dr. Antena Minhas Girma, Chief Field Officer UNICEF Punjab Dr. Wilbrod and Dr. Uzmi Khurram Bukhari also participated.