BoK, Raast Islamic Banking and C&WD Signs MoU

The Bank of Khyber (BOK) – Raast Islamic Banking Group and the Communications and Works Department (C&W), Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), marked a significant milestone through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing ceremony at the BOK Head Office in Peshawar. Under the MOU, the BOK – Islamic Banking will provide dedicated platforms for various collections of the Communications and Works Department. Additionally, the BOK will extend its corporate digital platform and services to enhance the department’s financial operations. The MOU was formally signed by Mr. Muhammad Riaz Dawar, Additional Secretary – Administration, Communications and Works Department, and Mr. Arbab Ghayur Sikandar, Area Manager, Bank of Khyber – Raast Islamic Banking Group, in the presence of distinguished guests, including Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Secretary C&W, Mr. Syed Furrukh Zaeem, Managing Director (Acting) BOK, Mr. Ali Khan Arbab, Group Head Islamic Banking, and senior management representatives from both organizations.