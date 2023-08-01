PTI terminates Usman Buzdar and 21 other leaders from party

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has revoked the basic membership of 22 leaders, including former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and ex-federal minister Khusro Bakhtiar, who defected following the May 9 riots. Omar Ayub Khan, the party’s secretary general, informed the PTI leaders of the termination of their membership in a letter dated July 31. Almost all of the letters were identical, with the exception that each leader was notified about the day they went public and distanced themselves from the Imran Khan-led party. The PTI has asked these leaders to “refrain” from using the party’s name and warned that if the advice is not heeded then they will face legal action. Here’s the list of leaders kicked out from PTI: Usman Buzdar Khusro Bakhtiar Syed Nadeem Zaman Shah Syed Muhammad Asghar Shah Sardar Muhammad Khan Laghari Salman Khan Gadoka Sabeen Gul Raja Muhammad Saleem Bahawal Khan Abbasi Muhammad Zaheer ud Din Khan Alizai Muhammad Saleem Akhtar Labar Muhammad Farooq Azam Malik Muhammad Akhtar Malik Muhammad Afzal Mohiyuddin Solangi Mian Tariq Abdullah Mian Shafi Muhammad Makhdoom Afqar ul Hassan Javed Akhtar Ansari Ehtisham ul Haq Laleka Ehsan ul Haque Chaudhary Akram Kanu Several politicians jumped ship from the PTI amid the huge exodus, with several claiming to be leaving the party and retiring from politics. Following the disruptive events of May 9, several former PTI members have joined the newly established Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), led by senior lawmaker Jahangir Tareen, while others are investigating alternate options or distancing themselves from the party. The May 9 violent demonstration began shortly after the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan by Rangers men from Islamabad High Court (IHC) acting on a warrant issued by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The ousted prime minister was arrested as part of the NAB’s investigation into the Al-Qadir Trust case, ahead of his appearance before the IHC to seek bail in several FIRs filed against him.