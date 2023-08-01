PTI terminates Usman Buzdar and 21 other leaders from party

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has revoked the basic membership of 22 leaders, including former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and ex-federal minister Khusro Bakhtiar, who defected following the May 9 riots.

Omar Ayub Khan, the party’s secretary general, informed the PTI leaders of the termination of their membership in a letter dated July 31.

Almost all of the letters were identical, with the exception that each leader was notified about the day they went public and distanced themselves from the Imran Khan-led party.

The PTI has asked these leaders to “refrain” from using the party’s name and warned that if the advice is not heeded then they will face legal action.

Here’s the list of leaders kicked out from PTI: