Briton in Cyprus who killed ill wife handed jail, freed on time served

A British pensioner in Cyprus who killed his terminally ill wife was sentenced Monday to two years’ jail but then released because of time already served, his lawyer said. David Hunter, 76, was initially tried for the premeditated murder of his 74-year-old wife Janice, who suffered from blood cancer, on December 18, 2021. But he was convicted last week of the lesser charge of manslaughter for what the court heard was the mercy killig of his wife of more than half a century. Factoring in the time Hunter has already spent behind bars since his arrest and good behaviour, he was being freed imminently, his defence lawyer said. “David Hunter was given a two-year sentence which means that he will be released from custody immediately,” said British lawyer Michael Polak of the group Justice Abroad. “We are very pleased with the sentence of the court today.” The Paphos Criminal Court decision was unanimous, with the three judges saying they had taken into account the personal circumstances as well as the need to send a deterrent message.