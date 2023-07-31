Bilawal visits UAE to condole death of president’s brother

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid an official visit to the UAE Sunday to condole over the death of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the brother of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In Abu Dhabi, the foreign minister met his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and offered heartfelt condolences on the death of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away on July 27, 2023, according to a Foreign Office press release. The two foreign ministers discussed bilateral relations between Pakistan and the UAE and exchanged views on regional and global developments in the region. They expressed satisfaction over bilateral multidimensional cooperation including in trade, investment, energy, information technology and infrastructure. They reaffirmed their joint resolve to strengthen mutually rewarding economic ties. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari thanked the leadership of the UAE for its consistent and unwavering support to Pakistan in difficult times.

Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan appreciated the valuable contributions made by the Pakistani community in the development of the UAE. Earlier, the foreign minister participated in the unveiling of the wax figure of late Prime Minister of Pakistan Mohtrama Benazir Bhutto at Madame Tussauds in Dubai. In his remarks on the occasion, he spoke about the legacy of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto as the first female prime minister from the Muslim World who continued to inspire youth, women and democratic movements around the world.