OGDCL achieves remarkable increase in oil and gas production in July 2023

Paving the Way for Import Substitution and Slashing Annual Import Bill by USD 96 Million While successfully implementing cutting-edge technologies and industry’s best practices, the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has recorded a substantial production increase during the month of July 2023. The company has achieved remarkable enhancements in oil and gas production across various exploration and development wells. These significant milestones mark the company’s commitment to delivering excellence and strengthening Pakistan’s energy landscape.

Notable accomplishments include the successful performance of the Nim East-1 exploratory well. Nim East-1, an exploratory well located in the Tando Allah Yar district of Sindh province, operated jointly by OGDCL (95%) and Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL) (5%), has proven to be a significant success. Following the installation of a 6″ -12.5 Km pipeline, the well has contributed an additional production of 585 barrels per day (BPD) of oil, 7.4 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas, and 32 metric tons per day (MTD) of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG). The injected gas is seamlessly integrated into the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) network, starting from July 20, 2023, and has been continuously monitored until July 28, 2023. Similarly, OGDCL installed an Electrical Submersible Pump (ESP) in its 100% owned Pasakhi Oil Field, Well -11, situated in the Hyderabad district of Sindh. This strategic intervention resulted in a remarkable incremental impact, enhancing oil production by 1010 BPD. Presently, the well is producing 1810 BPD of oil and is under observation to ascertain optimum flow rates. The enhanced production from Pasakhi-11 commenced on July 28, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Chak 2-1 exploratory well, operated jointly by OGDCL (62.5%), GHPL (22.5%), and Orient Petroleum Inc. (OPI) (15%), located in district Sanghar, Sindh province, demonstrated exceptional potential with a rigless intervention. Through additional perforations, the well’s production was boosted by 140 BPD of oil, 4.7 MMSCFD of gas, and 11 MTD of LPG. As with Chak 2-1, the injected gas is integrated into the SSGCL network from July 20, 2023, and monitored until July 28, 2023. The Chak-V Dim South-3 well, situated in Chak-5 Dim South Block, district Sanghar, Sindh Province, has shown impressive results as an on-production development cum exploratory well. Under OGDCL’s 100% working interest, a rigless intervention with new perforations contributed to an incremental production of 130 BPD of oil, 3.8 MMSCFD of gas, and 8 MTD of LPG. The injected gas integration with the SSGCL network commenced on July 24, 2023, and observations were made until July 28, 2023.

The noteworthy increment production will lead to import substitution, resulting in a substantial annual reduction of the country’s import bill by approximately USD 96 million OGDCL remains steadfast in its commitment to harnessing innovative technologies and best practices to further enhance production capabilities, contribute to the nation’s energy needs, and fuel economic growth. These accomplishments signify OGDCL’s continuous pursuit of excellence in the oil and gas industry.