Anti-polio drive in Jhal Magsi from Aug 1, DC vows to achieve targets

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jhal Magsi Muhammad Ramzan Palal on Monday vowed to achieve targets of anti-polio drive starting from August 1 (tomorrow). The DC was chairing a meeting to review arrangements of anti-polio drive. The concerned officials, premedical staff and other attended the meeting.

The DC said teams of the health department and the district administration has been formed to administer vaccine to children in door-to-door to campaign. DC Ramzan Palal urged people of the entire district to ensure their full cooperation in the anti-polio campaign by vaccinating their children below age five.

He said parents, scholars should play their role in protecting children against life-long disability. He also directed polio teams to work hard to gain target of anti polio drive in the area saying that no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.