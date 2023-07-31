Punjab CM orders revamping of zoos as per int’l stantards

Caretaker provincial government has decided to revamp zoos in four districts, including the provincial metropolis, according to the international standards. In this regard, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has sought proposals to improve the Lahore Zoo and Safari Park. He has tasked the authorities to revamp zoos. According to the plan, an online ticketing system would be introduced to exactly determine the zoos’ income. Meanwhile, unique and most modern recreational facilities would be introduced in the Lahore Zoo while the Safari Park in the provincial metropolis would be modernized on the Singapore model. Meanwhile, a proposal is also under consideration to run safari train and developing walking parks and play areas in the zoos.

On the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, a meeting of the Full Censor Board has been scheduled for tomorrow to discuss the exhibition of the Hollywood film Barbie in the province. During the meeting, all board members will conduct a thorough review of the movie Barbie, after which a decision will be made regarding its permission for screening in Punjab.

PM coordinator reviews Lahore’s development projects: Prime Minister’s Coordinator Khawaja Ahmed Hassan, during a meeting held at Aiwan-e-Iqbal Complex on Monday, reviewed the pace of work on the ongoing development projects, being carried out in the provincial capital. He was briefed on the current and next financial year’s development projects of Lahore by the officials of Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) and Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA).

Khawaja Hassan stressed the need for early completion of all development projects, as people of Lahore were still waiting for relief from relevant departments, saying that the government wanted to bring comfort and facilitation in the lives of people through their public friendly projects. The coordinator said that despite difficult circumstances, the government was providing resources worth billions of rupees to improve the quality of life to people whereas comprehensive reforms were being introduced for rapid development of the province.

Directing the MCL officials, he said that street-lights on the main roads of the city should be kept on continuously at night and maintenance work should be done simultaneously. He directed WASA to complete its ongoing pipeline repairing projects within a stipulated time period, saying that citizens were facing hardships due to digging of roads. He said the department should complete repair work at the earliest. He appreciated the PHA for maintaining the beauty of the provincial capital. He directed all departments concerned to maintain a close contact with the public representative of the area regarding development projects so that public opinion and suggestions could be considered in the development process.

Later, the coordinator also listened to complains of citizens and issued on-the-spot orders for redressing them at the earliest. Former MNA Mehar Ishtiaq, MPA Chaudhry Shehbaz, Rabia Farooqi, Ramzan Siddique Bhatti, Syed Tauseef Shah, Chaudhry Baqir, MCL Chief Officer Mian Sadib Mehmood, PHA directors Jaleel Ahmad and Shah Nawaz Wattoo, WASA Director Rohail Ashraf and others were attended the meeting.

Minister visits Metro Bus Service to review facility services Provincial Minister for Livestock, Transport, Mines and Minerals Punjab, Ibrahim Murad here on Monday visited Metro Bus Service to review services and facilities being offered to the people.The Minister inspected Metro Command and Control Rawalpindi and reviewed different matters in detail.

Ibrahim Murad directed the authorities concerned to immediately make the escalators of the metro bus, fully functional. The tenders for the surveillance cameras and e-ticketing, which could not be done during last 2 years, should be issued immediately, he said adding, the Metro bus service is a valuable national asset.

The Metro bus service which is of the world class, is the best travelling facility for the citizens, he said adding, the government is providing subsidy on Metro bus service to provide affordable travelling facility to the people. The metro bus service also provided employment opportunities to the people, Ibrahim Murad said. The command and control room should further be improved to ensure public convenience, he added. In the metro bus project, where the renovation is required, it should be completed, he instructed the authorities. Metro bus service is a mega project and therefore any kind of administrative lapse and negligence would not be tolerated, the Minister said.