PPP-AJK pays rich tributes to Ghazi-e-Millat

President, Pakistan People Party (PPP) Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), Ch Muneer Hussain Advocate on Monday paid rich tribute to Ghazi-e-Millat Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan on his 20th death anniversary. According to details, a condolence reference was held by his party (PPP) in a simple but impressive manner, to mark the 20th death anniversary of Sardar Ibrahim Khan, the founder President of Azad Govt of the State of Jammu and Kashmir, observed. On the occasion, Muneer said about the deceased leader’s life (from 1915 to 2003), and said that his life has been a mixture of many ups and downs but he never compromised on his ideals.

Reiterating his pledge to continue the mission of the deceased leader the PPP leader said, “Kashmiris will continue the freedom struggle until the last drop of blood”. He said that the Modi government’s barbarism and brutality won’t deter the valiant people of Kashmir from pursuing their cherished goal for which they have rendered unprecedented sacrifices. He said that Kashmiris would never compromise their identity and rights.