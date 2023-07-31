Nadia Hussain lands herself in controversy after sharing prayer offering video

Actor and model Nadia Hussain landed herself in controversy as she shared a video of offering prayer.

She is known for her work as a television actor, model, dentist, beautician and entrepreneur.

In an Instagram post shared by Nadia, the actor could be seen offering prayer in a room.

“Jab Dil ghabraye toh Namaz se ziada koi sakoon nahin.. May Allah grant everyone’s prayers and may He ease everyone’s troubles!!! Ameen”, the Jalan star captioned her prayer video. The video sparked a controversy as many followers termed the act as show-off. It is good to offer prayers but sharing the video on social media is sheer show-off, many social media users commented on her post.

Many users went on to criticise the model as they said that ablution is affected by wearing the artificial nails which could also be seen in the video.

However, the actress has now turned off her comments.

Muqaddar Ka Sitara, Be Naam and Jo Na Mil Sakay are her famous dramas.