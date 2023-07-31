Pakistan’s Annural Khalid lights up New York’s Times Square

Although her first album is expected to come out later this year, Annural Khalid is already a well-known name in the local music scene. Islamabad, July 31, 2023 – From humble beginnings, Annural Khalid has risen through the ranks to become Spotify’s EQUAL Pakistan Ambassador for the month of July 2023 owing to her soulful compositions and heart-touching voice. As her popularity rises amongst the masses, Annural becomes the latest female musician to stand tall on a digital billboard in Times Square, NYC and her deeply personal track “Trust Issues” gets featured on the EQUAL Pakistan playlist on the music streaming service. Describing herself as having “started singing around the same time I learned how to speak”, Annural made her formal debut in 2020 and has since released a number of singles while also collaborating with some of the leading names in the local music industry. While her songs aren’t attributed to a specific genre, they exude a chill pop/R&B vibe. “I’m so stoked to be Spotify Pakistan’s EQUAL artist for July”, Annural voiced her excitement as she commented on her announcement as the Ambassador for the month. “Spotify has absolutely changed the game for musicians and Spotify EQUAL has to be the coolest initiative in my opinion. Never thought we’d one day have a platform representing solely women in music, especially in Pakistan.