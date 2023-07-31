Shamyl’s unbeaten 57 leads Shaheens to nine-wicket win over ACT Comets

LAHORE: Pakistan Shaheens thrashed ACT Comets by nine wickets at the DXC Arena in Darwin, Australia on Monday at the back of a half-century by opener Shamyl Hussain. The left-handed batter made 57 not out off 44balls, hitting nine fours, to help his side overhaul the 123-run target at the 15.2 overs mark. This was Pakistan Shaheens’ second game in the 2023 Top End T20 Series. Shamyl laid solid foundation for the run chase with a 66-run stand with Dera Murad Jamali-born Basit Ali, who struck two fours and a six in his 27-ball 28, before adding the remaining runs with captain Rohail Nazir, who made 39 not out at a sparkling rate of 185. The wicketkeeper-batter smashed four fours and a six.

Pakistan Shaheens had opted to bowl after Rohail called correctly at the toss and put up a disciplined show with the ball. Faisal Akram, the left-arm unorthodox, returned two for 22 and Sajjad Ali and Arafat Minhas picked up a wicket each as ACT Comets managed 122 for seven. Nicholas Broes top-scored with 37 off 34 (two fours), Zak Keogh made 23 off 31 and Hanno Jacobs made 20 off 17.

Brief scores: Pakistan Shaheens beat ACT Comets by nine wickets ACT Comets 122-7, 20 overs (Nicholas Broes 37, Zak Keogh 23, Hanno Jacobs 20; Faisal Akram 2-22) vs Pakistan Shaheens 125-1, 15.2 overs (Shamyl Hussain 57 not out, Rohail Nazir 39 not out, Basit Ali 28).