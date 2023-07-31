Ashura processions conclude peacefully across the country

Yaum-e-Ashur, the 10th of Muharram, was observed across the country on Saturday to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his devoted companions in Karbala.

Mourning processions were taken out in different cities and towns in all four provinces amid stringent security arrangements, with mobile phones and internet services affected in various areas marked sensitive. Different provinces also enlisted the services of the Frontier Corps (FC) and the paramilitary Rangers with troops deployed at various points along with provincial and district police personnel. The processions culminated at pre-designated locations for observance of Shaam-e-Ghariban, where Ulema and Zakireen recalled events from Karbala and the teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of the tragedy.

The main Zuljinnah procession of Lahore began from Nisar Haveli, Mochi Gate on Saturday morning. It followed its traditional route passing through Kashmiri Bazaar, Masjid Wazir Khan, Rang Mahal, Paniwala Talab, Bazaar Hakiman, Taksali and Bhatti Gate.

Mourners held Majalis-e-Azadari at main chowks along the route and flagellated themselves to express their deep sentiments and aspirations with Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions. The Lahore Police made strict security arrangements for the procession with snipers deployed on various rooftops along the route.

Meanwhile, in Karachi, the central procession was taken out from Nishtar Park with mourners gathering for it as early as 8am. Allama Shehanshah Hussain Naqvi addressed the assembly before the march began. It culminated at Imambargah Hussainia Iranian. Apart from strict security arrangements, water, tabarruk and niyaz were made available at various points along the procession route to facilitate mourners. In Quetta, the central procession departed from Nasirabad Imambargah and was led by Balochistan Shia Conference President Jawad Rafi. Mourners passed through Alamdar Road, Toghi Road, Mission Road, Bacha Khan Chowk, Liaquat Bazaar and Prince Road before the procession culminated at Mominabad Imambargah.

Security check posts were set up at various entry points to all 36 mourning processions being carried out in the city.

In Gilgit, the main procession was taken out from Central Imamia Mosque which circled back to the same place this afternoon after passing through its traditional routes.

Mourners offered Zuhr prayers at Captain Zameer Abbas Chowk while majalis were organised at various Imambargahs at night.

In Peshawar, the police sealed the routes of the mourning processions in all districts through which mourners were expected to pass through.

A central control room was set up in Kohat Gate area to closely monitor the mourning processions, while another sub-control room has been established in Saddar. Live monitoring by cameras, special lighting, and generators were also arranged along the designated procession routes after consultation with the Shia community. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issued a statement in remembrance of Karbala.

“Imam Husain’s sacrifice teaches us the priceless lesson of unshakable faith, righteousness and justice,” he said, urging the public to learn from the tragedy.

Similarly, President Arif Alvi reminded the country that the companions of Imam Hussain (RA) “taught us the importance of loyalty, righteousness and supporting those who struggle for truth and justice”. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also took to Twitter to pay tribute to the martyrs of Karbala.