CPEC: 10 Years Later

With Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng landing in Islamabad, the celebrations marking 10 years of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor have officially begun. Although much needs to be done to live up to the grand promise of a revolutionary gateway that was expected to turn Pakistan into a major manufacturing hub, the bright potential, especially when it comes to game-changing development opportunities, cannot be overlooked. Though Pakistan is yet to fully reap the fruits of building upon the foundation of the Silk Route, the extraordinary generation of jobs (as many as 200,000) and a focus on the country’s long-forgotten southern provinces remain its striking features. As of now, our internal lack of security and stability continue as major stumbling blocks when it comes to realising the true potential of such a mega project. But after gaining Chinese assurance of full support for financial stability, Pakistan’s diplomacy can finally be seen trying its utmost best to bring balance back into the foreign policy. In addition to making a strong case to woo back the good grace of its iron-clad brother, Pakistan would have to show its determination with regard to structural transformation. That one of our closest allies, all-weather friend is back in our corner is a heartening development yet the ball remains in our court. It would be far more beneficial for Pakistan to accelerate the CPEC projects now, which will help bring stability to economy thorough foreign direct investment and much-needed industrialisation.

By engaging with the Chinese authorities, Pakistan can ensure a viable solution to the crippling implications of a ticking demographic bomb. Gwadar, in particular, would benefit massively, where renewed economic activity can push new opportunities for the local population. *