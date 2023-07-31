Another Blast

The blast at the sprawling convention in Bajaur should have served as a discomforting reminder to the authorities of the umpteenth strike of terrorism in the war-ravaged region. Soon after Kabul’s historic fall sent shockwaves around the country, people in the bordering districts rose in outrage against the worrisome uptick in terrorism. That a grave security challenge continues to turn several shades darker where the masses are proclaiming they want no share of the deadly spillover speaks volumes about the skewed priorities of those who are supposed to sit at the helm of the affairs. At least 39 lives have already been lost while over 120 remain wounded. The blast site has already been cordoned off and security agencies are busy scrambling for answers. Although official condemnations have been pouring in from Islamabad, there is only so much that words can do. Only a determined resolve to uproot the menace of terrorism–come what may–on the shoulder of a multi-pronged approach is a viable solution. In addition to procuring an intelligence-sharing arrangement with Afghanistan, the government would have to once again devise a comprehensive counter-terrorism strategy. Using support from military and law enforcement bodies, a comprehensive plan would have to be put in place to control platforms that peddle online propaganda and recruitment. Collaborations with tech companies to monitor such content can help screen radicalisation. While the need to equip law enforcement agencies with adequate training and resources is just as crucial, it is high time Pakistan realises it is battling a hydra form of terror outfits. It cannot afford to sit back or go back to sleep. The increasing might and ferocity of our enemies demand a concerted line of action, the very first stage of which would involve an acknowledgement that we are back to square one. To borrow words from Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, “The cowardly acts of terrorists cannot dampen our spirits,” but should definitely prompt an integrated and effective response. *