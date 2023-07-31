Netflix is offering ₹ 7.4 Crore annual salary for this role

To increase the company’s internal use of artificial intelligence, Netflix is hiring an Artificial Intelligence product manager with a salary range of up to $900,000 (Rs 7,40,33,775). The position’s official title is Product Manager – Machine Learning Platform, and the successful applicant will earn between $300,000 and $900,000.

The position will be based in Netflix’s headquarters in Los Gatos, California, or remotely on the west coast. The position, which is still available, will “increase the leverage” of Netflix’s machine learning programme.

The role of product manager will entail utilizing AI in all aspects of Netflix’s business, including content acquisition and personalizing user recommendations.

‘With more than 230 million members in over 190 countries, Netflix continues to shape the future of entertainment around the world. Machine Learning/Artificial Intelligence is powering innovation, from personalization for members to optimizing our payment processing and other revenue-focused initiatives,” the company stated on its website.

”Machine Learning/Artificial Intelligence is powering innovation in all areas of the business. From helping us buy and create great content, helping members choose the right title for them through personalization, to optimizing our payment processing and other revenue-focused initiatives,” the job description read further.

Experience with a centralized machine learning platform is required, as is the ability to collaborate with and lead Netflix’s engineers, as well as written communication and strategic thinking skills.

Furthermore, Netflix is offering a salary of $650,000 (Rs 5 crore) per year for the position of technical director in its Game Studio, which requires knowledge of AI.

The job postings come as the Writers Guild of America, the Screen Actors Guild, and the American Federation of Radio and Television Artists are on strike over pay and growing concerns about the use of artificial intelligence. The offer has raised many eyebrows and fueled debate about Hollywood’s priorities.