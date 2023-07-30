Local govt-NADRA sign MoU to improve public services

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Department of Municipalities and Rural Development and NADRA regarding the improvement and facilitation of public services regarding the acquisition and registration of birth and death certificates. In this regard, a prestigious ceremony was held in the Directorate General of Municipalities Department Peshawar in which Secretary Tree Municipalities Department Amir Afaq, Director General Iftikhar Alam, Director General CRSM Nadra Headquarters Islamabad, Col (Retd) Sohail Mehmood and other relevant officers participated. On this occasion, the Local Government Minister Sawal Nazir Khan Advocate expressed that the role of Nadra in cooperation with the Local Government Department is appreciable. He said with the signing of the MoU the people of the province, especially remote rural areas and merged would be facilitated and bring more transparency in obtaining death and birth certificates on time and also reduce public hassles due to digitization and computerization of these matters. The Local Government Minister said that Nadra has taken steps to provide online support to the people in the province and the Department of Local Government will provide better facilities to the people at the level of schools and hospitals in collaboration with NADRA. He said that the government’s effort to provide equal development opportunities to the people in remote and integrated districts and the people there can benefit from modern facilities.