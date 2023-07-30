Over 130 Chinese companies to exhibit products in FoodAg 2023 in Karachi

Over 130 Chinese entrepreneurs will participate in the first international food and agriculture exhibition being held in Karachi from August 10 to 12, Commercial Counsellor, Pakistan Embassy Beijing, Ghulam Qadir said on Sunday. We are getting an overwhelming response. So far, 130 Chinese businessmen have been registered with the Pakistan embassy and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) for participation in the exhibition, he told APP. FoodAg 2023 is the first international food and agriculture exhibition being organized by TDAP. With its theme of a Sustainable Future, The exhibition will bring international and local communities together to generate hope for building a common future. Ghulam Qadir said that there had been a great impact of the TEXPO which was attended by a large number of Chinese businessmen. Now, more people intend to go to Pakistan to explore business opportunities there.