Fardeen Khan, Natasha Madhvani decide to divorce after 18 years of marriage

After 18 years of marriage, the Heyy Babyy actor

Fardeen Khan and his wife Natasha Madhanvi have reportedly chosen to divorce.

For over a year, Fardeen and Natasha have lived apart. According to rumours, the couple was experiencing marital difficulties. They mutually agreed to separate when they thought they couldn’t resolve their differences. Sources said: “It’s been over a year since the two have been living separately. Issues started cropping up between the two.

When they were unable to cope

with the circumstances, they decided to go separate ways for the betterment of each other.”

While his estranged wife and their children are still living apart in London, the No Entry star currently resides in Mumbai with his mother. No justification for their alleged divorce has been given thus far.

In a lavish ceremony, Fardeen and Natasha were wed in 2005. Diani, the couple’s first child, was born in 2013. The couple gave birth to a child later that year, whom they called Azarius.

According to rumours, the 49-year-old, who has been gone

from the entertainment business for some time, will soon return to the big screen.