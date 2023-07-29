‘Significant’ progress in killing case of MPA ‘s brother

Two days after the tragic shooting incident in Defense area of Karachi, where the brother and nephew of Sindh Assembly member Aslam Abro lost their lives, the police have made notable headway in the investigation by reaching the owner of the vehicle used in the shooting incident.

According to the details, the vehicle is legal and has been sold many times. The police also stated that the person who was using the vehicle was taken into custody by the authorities, adding that a total of two people have been detained by the police in the incident, and are being interrogated.

However, the case of the firing incident has not yet been registered as the police are waiting for the families of the victims to register a case.

As per the initial investigation, the firing incident is indicative of personal enmity.

On July 26, Abro’s brother and nephew were killed after motorcyclists opened fire on their vehicle in the city’s Defense Phase VII near Ayesha Mosque, leaving two others seriously injured.

SSP South Asad Raza confirmed that Aslam Abro’s brother Akram Abro and nephew Shahryar Abro had died in the attack while the injured persons were identified as Abdullah Abro and Arshad Panhwar.

“There were five persons onboard the vehicle and they were coming from their house in Khayaban-e-Shamsheer when they were chased and targetted,” the police officer said. While speaking to the media at the crime scene, SP Investigation South Abraiz Ali Abbasi revealed that “large weapons and 9mm shells” have also been recovered. “a .222 rifle and a 9mm pistol were used in the attack”. “The attackers were travelling on more than one motorcycle,” he said adding that more information will be available after the investigation.