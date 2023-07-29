PPP leader’s house attacked after refusing to pay extortion money

The house of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader, Pir Aslam was attacked by an alleged militant after he refused to pay extortion money, however no casualty was reported. Police said on Friday that an alleged militant hurled a hand grenade at the male guest room of Pir Aslam’s house located in Risalpur and escaped. As a result, the house and the adjacent hujra were damaged partially. However, Aslam and his family members remained unharmed. Police registered a case and started an investigation. Pir Aslam is the provincial leader of Pakistan Peoples Party and had contested elections twice on the party ticket, but he could not make it to Assembly. The civil society and politicians strongly condemned the attack and demanded the arrest of the culprits.