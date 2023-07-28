All set to observe Youm-e-Ashura across northern Sindh

All is set to observe Youm-e-Ashura on Saturday with religious solemnity and reverence in northern Sindh including Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Jaccobabad, Ghotki, Noshehroferoze and other districts amid tight security. Majalis-e-Iza will be held in Imam Bargahs and processions would be taken out with Zul Jinnah Alm and Taazia. Majalis ‘Shame Ghariban’ will be held on the culmination of these processions.

In Sukkur, the central procession of Ashura will be taken out from Markazi Imam Bargah Ghareeb Abad, and from Imam Bargah Karbala Mola, Rohri including the Zul Jinah that will be taken out from Imam Bargah Hussaini, old Sukkur. All the processions will join at Clock Tower to form the main procession, which will be culminated at Karbala Graveyard, almost at 9 pm, where Mujlis Sham-e-Ghareeban would be held. The participants (mourners) of these processions will also carry out Zanjir Zuni at Clock Tower, Minara Road Chowk and in Ghareeb Abad Bazar.

During the procession, various speakers will address the participants of the procession at Clock Tower.

Many social and religious organizations would hold Sabeels where water, milk and other home made sweet beverages would be distributed among the mourners.

Similarly the traders of the city would also organize ‘langers’ where free meal would be distributed among the people. On this occasion, Boy Scouts in collaboration with district administration Sukkur will hold a medical camp at Mehran Markaz Chowk where doctors will be available to provide medical treatment to mourners.