9th Muharram processions peacefully conclude in KP

The ‘Alm and Zuljinnah’ mourning processions of the 9th Muharram were peacefully concluded in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar amid tight security arrangements by police and law enforcement agencies on Friday.

In Peshawar, the main ‘Alm and Zuljinah’ procession appeared in the morning from Imambargah Hussainia Hall on main Saddar Road and later was joined by many other processions in parts of the provincial capital amid flagellation and chest beating. The mourners passed through the prescribed routes comprising Saddar Road, Kalabari and Fawwara Chowk where the organizers arranged water, milk and drinks for the Azadars.

The religious scholars delivered special sermons on the importance of 9th Muharram, Ashura Moharram and the supreme sacrifice offered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and other martyrs of Karbala. They said the matchless sacrifices of martyres of Karballa were a great source of strength and inspiration for all Muslims. After offering ‘zuhrain’ prayer, the procession culminated back at the Imambargah Hussainia Hall at Peshawar Cantonment. The 1122 Rescue Service had set up a medical camp to provide timely treatment to the mourners in case of any emergency. The participants were allowed after body search by the police, law enforcers and volunteers.

Walkthrough gates were installed for screening of participants, and surveillance of processions was carried out through video-recording and CCTV cameras fixed for this purpose. Besides deployment of 600 policemen and sniper shooters, the personnel of bomb disposal unit remained in high alert position and carried out security check of the routes through equipment. The entire city was virtually sealed and no vehicle was allowed to enter the area designated for mourning processions.

Many other processions of 9th Moharram were taken out from several Imambargahs including Bibi Zekri, and concluded at the originating points peacefully. The police have blocked all the entry points to the city and Saddar Raod to facilitate the mourners and avert any untoward incident.

In Haripur, which had been declared the most sensitive district for Muharram, the mourning processions concluded peacefully at the designated points.

In Haripur, the main procession of 9th Muharram was taken out from Imambargah Imamia Sajjadia Mohallah Motian and ended at Imambargah Qadeemia Mohalla Chowki police. The mourners from different parts of the district participated in the procession. The route had been cordoned off by the personnel of police and elite force besides law enforcers where participants passed through special security mechanism.

In Kohat, the mourners’ processions was concluded peacefully where clerics paid rich tributes to sacrifices of martyrs of Karbala and urged the Muslim Ummah to follow the footprints of the martyrs.