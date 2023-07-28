Egypt seeks verification of world junior squash champion Hamza Khan’s age

LAHORE: Egyptian squash authorities have submitted a request to the World Squash Federation (WSF) for the verification of World Junior Squash champion Hamza Khan’s age. The WSF issued a statement on Thursday saying that the Egyptian Squash Federation (ESF) has raised concerns over 17-year-old Hamza’s age who defeated their participant Mohamed Zakaria to win the World Junior Championship. “Prior to all WSF-sanctioned junior events, players must submit their passport and Squash Personal Identification Number (SPIN) to prove identity, nationality and age, “As the recognised International Federation of the sport, the WSF has a responsibility to fully investigate the request from the Egyptian Squash Federation. There will be no further comment until the investigation is complete,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, an official of the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has said that the body is a professional organisation and it conducts all required tests before sending a player to any age-group event. “Like any other event, Hamza Khan’s age was medically tested before he was nominated for World Junior Squash Championship,” said Zafaryab Iqbal, secretary of the PSF. “We have all documentary evidence of his age which proves him eligible to play in the world junior championship,” he added. Zafaryab further said that WSF has not formally contacted PSF on the matter and whenever a formal contact will be made, they will reply to it accordingly. Hamza’s father Niaz Khan said that Hamza’s date of birth is 2nd November 2005 and according to that, he is not even 18 years old at this stage.