Zaman Khan and Usama Mir set to make The Hundred debut together

LAHORE: Pakistan fast bowler, Zaman Khan, has signed a short-term deal with the Manchester Originals for the upcoming The Hundred 2023 tournament. The Manchester Originals, led by captain Jos Buttler, made the decision to bring in Zaman Khan as a replacement for Josh Little in their squad and will join the team from 16th August onwards. Prior to this, the Manchester Originals had already secured the services of Pakistan all-rounder, Usama Mir, as a replacement player for the upcoming 2023 edition of the aforementioned tournament. Usama took over the spot previously held by Sri Lanka all-rounder, Wanindu Hasaranga, who will be participating in the upcoming Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023. It is worth noting that the Derbyshire pacer, Zaman, was outstanding throughout the recently concluded Vitality Blast 2023, as he claimed 25 wickets in 14 matches with an economy rate of 8.28, and was also the fourth highest wicket-taker in the tournament.