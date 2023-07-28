Mohammed Ali Naqvi appointed chairperson of Pakistan’s Academy Selection Committee

Filmmaker Mohammed Ali Naqvi has been appointed as the new chairperson of Pakistan’s Academy Selection Committee (PASC). Mohammed Ali Naqvi popularly known as Mo Naqvi, took over from the previous chair, director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. His latest documentary, The Accused: Damned or Devoted, has been nominated for a Primetime Emmy this year. “I am incredibly honoured and excited to take on the role as the chairman of the PASC,” Naqvi said following his appointment. “I am deeply grateful for this opportunity and I commit myself to continue elevating Pakistani cinema on the international stage.”