Acts of Desecration

A resolution passed by the UN General Assembly to deplore acts of violence “directed at…religious symbols, holy books…or acts of worship” could not have come at a more pressing time. While the Muslim world was reeling under the trauma of a Sweden-based Iraqi refugee and his downright insulting theatrics, another member of a far-right organisation (this time, from Copenhagen) has jumped to the limelight with his video of desecrating the Holy Quran. Such a direct act of disrespect might have been planned to hurt the sentiments of millions around the world who deeply revere their sacred religious text but it also manages to pull the drapes off the progressive facade orchestrated by the origin countries along the way. Despite outrage from all corners of the globe, the Swedish judiciary refused to budge from its so-called protection of fundamental freedom of expression. By choosing to look sideways when it came to an outrageous undermining of values of harmony and coexistence, the authorities did not hesitate to tear apart their agenda for a globalised world, whose principles these torchbearers keep proclaiming to the “developing countries.”

Although Danish charge d’affaires has already been summoned in Saudi Arabia, a key ally of the West, as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation has rung the alarm bells for an extraordinary session, hopes of things changing on the ground still remain slim. After all, Danish cartoonists, no matter how ferociously the Muslim world reacted, are still in circulation and little to no attention is given to the dangerous spiral of violence and hatred they have led to. No matter how free any given country may be in its right to express opinions and beliefs, it should also adhere to the responsibilities tied to these constitutional privileges. Just an application filed to deface Torah was enough to send shockwaves across the Jewish community. Governments would have to play a proactive role in achieving a balance between freedom of expression and protection of religious sentiments. If they don’t jump to action now, the Scandinavian region better prepare itself for the next stage in the deadly game. Today, they target religious symbols. Tomorrow, they would livestream meticulously planned massacres of Muslims praying in a mosque or strolling along the road. *