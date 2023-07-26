How do I get rid of Barbie posts? asks Nawal

‘Barbie’ fever has gripped the world owing to the film’s success but actress Nawal Saeed is tired of people joining the bandwagon of posting content about the doll-based movie on social media.

Nawal Saeed, who has worked wonders in countless dramas over the years, has had enough of Barbie post on her Instagram account and wants to get rid of them as she is “not interested”. The celebrity, posting a picture of herself, asked fans to help her.

She posted, “How do I get rid of the Barbie posts showing up on my Instagram’s explore page guys? It’s full and I’m really not interested?”

‘Barbie’ movie follows the doll who suddenly has an existential crisis in the middle of a dance number. That leads to a sequence of events that take her out of her perfect pink plastic world, forcing her into the real human world.

It became the number one movie of the year based on domestic opening weekend sales, beating the $146.4 million haul for the April release ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie.’ The record-breaking debut of ‘Barbie’ at cinemas over the weekend landed higher than initial estimates with $162 million in ticket sales in the United States and Canada, distributor Warner Bros said on Monday. It faced off against director Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ in a box office battle dubbed ‘Barbenheimer.’