‘Barbie’ acclaimed worldwide but Punjab persists with ban

The blockbuster Hollywood movie Barbie is still awaiting the nod of the Punjab government despite the fact that the censor board has issued the no-objection certificate (NOC).

The screening of Barbie in Punjab is yet to get the go-ahead of the provincial government.

The movie hit the cinemas and theatres on July 21 worldwide and is getting huge response by the viewers. However, its viewing was halted by the Punjab government across the province for having ‘objectionable’ content.

Some cinemas including the Lahore Cue, Cine Star and Universal Cinemas were earlier planning to show the movie. One of the cinemas had advertised to play the movie and even sold its tickets. According to reports, raids were conducted by police and district administration and the movie was halted in the middle. The theatre administration was forced to refund all the tickets.

The censor board officials claim that the board has removed the objectionable content after briefly watching the movie. The distributors agreed to remove the objectionable stuff from the movie. The board, say reports, gave a go-ahead to the movie and advertisement in theatres was also in full swing but police raided the movie screening.

The censor board wasn’t in favour of imposing ban on movie’s screening in Punjab.

The Punjab government officials say the screening was banned after receiving public complaints.

The fantasy comedy film about the famous doll, directed by Greta Gerwig, stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Previously, Vietnam also banned the movie over scenes with a map showing China’s claims to territory in the South China Sea.

Barbie’s record-breaking debut at cinemas over the weekend landed higher than initial estimates with $162 million in ticket sales in the United States and Canada.

“Barbie” is the No1 movie of the year based on domestic opening weekend sales, beating the $146.4 million haul for April release “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” “Barbie” faced off against director Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” in a box office battle dubbed “Barbenheimer.”

In 78 international markets, “Oppenheimer” collected nearly $98.0 million for a global total of $180.4 million.

Both movies beat expectations and helped the US and Canadian box office surpass $300 million for just the fourth time in history.