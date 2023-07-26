Kubra calls out online trolling, as it affects mental health

Kubra Khan, the talented and outspoken Pakistani actress, has taken a bold stand against the prevailing culture of online trolling and belittlement in Pakistani society. The actress has expressed her concerns about the detrimental impact of such behaviour on mental health, urging for a change in societal attitudes.

With a burgeoning career in both television and film, Kubra Khan has garnered a significant following, making her a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. However, alongside her success, she has been vocal about the challenges and negative consequences of fame and online exposure. In her candid remarks, Kubra Khan emphasizes that the constant trolling and belittling of individuals on social media platforms can have serious implications for mental well-being. She calls for society to be more empathetic and considerate towards the mental health of its members.

The culture of online harassment and cyberbullying is a pressing concern globally and Pakistan is no exception. Kubra’s statements shed light on the need for a more compassionate and understanding online environment, where individuals are not subjected to derogatory comments and personal attacks.

As a public figure, Kubra Khan’s advocacy for mental health and her critique of negative online behaviour resonates with many who have faced similar challenges in the digital age. Her stance serves as a call to action for Pakistani society to be more mindful of the impact of words and actions on individuals’ mental well-being, fostering a healthier and more supportive online community.