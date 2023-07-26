Tablets distributed among Afghan students at INU

Afghan students pursuing digital marketing courses at Iqra National University (INU) Peshawar under its project Livelihood Improvement & Vocational Skills Training for Afghan Refugees Programme were provided with digital tablets for skill development.

The ceremony was held at INU Hayatabad Campus and organized by Pak Mission Society in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), said a press release issued here on Wednesday. A total of 23 Afghan students benefited from the scheme while more than 250 students mostly Afghans are studying vocational training courses free of cost from INU through its initiative of implementing combined skill development projects of UNHCR and NAVTTC.

The significant event marked a crucial milestone in the Livelihood Improvement & Vocational Skills Training for Afghan Refugees program, aiming to empower Afghan trainees pursuing courses in Digital Marketing and Mobile Repair, it added. The guest speaker from Pak Mission Society and UNHCR highlighted the importance of vocational skills in providing refugees with a pathway towards self-reliance and improved livelihood opportunities.