IG Punjab warns officials for strict action over negligence of citizens’ complaints

The Inspector General Police Punjab (IGP) Dr. Usman Anwar has said that the timely redressal of complaints received from 1787 Complaint Center is also the responsibility of the concerned DPOs.

Dr. Usman Anwar directed that the immediate relief should be provided to every citizen who contacts 1787 Complaint Center.

IG Punjab gave a stern warning to the SDPOs who are not interested in solving the complaints of the citizens and said that such officers should prepare themselves for strict accountability.

IG Punjab further said that the officers who are negligent in redressal of complaints received at 1787 Complaint Center will have their performance reflected in the ACRs and will not be seen again on good postings.

Dr. Usman Anwar further said that delay in registration of FIR is not acceptable in any case. Strict departmental and legal action should be taken against those responsible for delay in registration of the case. He expressed these views on the occasion of his visit to 1787 Complaint Center on Thursday.

Dr. Usman Anwar paid a surprise visit to the 1787 Complaint Center and inspected the staff working. AIG Complaints Ahmed Mohiuddin briefed IG Punjab about the complaints received and the ongoing steps for redressal.

Moreover, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar issued further orders after listening to the problems of the citizens and police employees in the open court of the Central Police Office. He said that the district police officers should meet the citizens on daily basis and their problems should be resolved at the local level. Dr. Usman Anwar ordered the concerned branch heads to redress the requests of the police employees with their personal interests. He directed that all possible relief should be given to the constabulary according to the merit on issues related to transfer, posting, punishment and other departmental matters.

IG Punjab said that only by solving the problems of the force we can demand better performance from them. Dr. Usman Anwar also issued orders regarding the problems of the families of employees who died during service. He said that all the possible care is being taken for the welfare of the police martyrs as well as the heirs of the employees who died during service. AIG Admin Ammara Athar and other officers were also present in the open court.

The Inspector General Police Punjab (IGP) Dr. Usman Anwar has issued orders to the RPOs, DPOs to further tighten the security of Muharram processions and Majalis and said that the supervisory officers of all the districts are sensitive and security of A category processions.

IG Punjab said that the flow of traffic should be maintained through the alternate routes on the route of processions and Majalis. The security arrangements should be improved with the use of CCTV cameras, walk-through gates and other modern technologies including the metal detectors.

IG Punjab further said that the search, sweep, combing and the intelligence based operations should be continued on daily basis in all the districts.

Spokesman Punjab Police further said that on the seventh day of Muharram, 1363 processions and 3783 majlis were organized across the province. As many as 425 majlis and 61 processions are being held in the provincial capital Lahore that included four processions and 46 majalis of A category.

Spokesman Punjab Police added that during the tenth of Muharram. More than 125,000 officers and personnel are deployed on security throughout the province. While in Lahore, over 13,000 officers and personnel are performing security duties for Muharram processions and gatherings.