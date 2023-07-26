Punjab govt to decentralize all municipal services: Mir

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information and Local Government Amir Mir has stated that the Punjab government has decided to decentralize all municipal services for the convenience of citizens. To achieve this goal, the local government department has established a complaints management and information system where citizens can access services with just one click. As part of this system, preparations have been completed to launch a helpline number 1198 through which citizens can register complaints and obtain information related to municipal services, he said. Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi will soon inaugurate this system for awareness and handling of complaints about municipal services, the minister added. With the complaints management and information system, complaints about municipal services can be lodged from the comfort of citizens’ homes. In addition to the helpline, citizens will also have the option to use a mobile app, online web portal and WhatsApp service for the same purpose. Complaints received on the helpline number 1198 will be promptly addressed, the minister stated. The helpline of the complaints management and information system will be available 24/7. Citizens are encouraged to report municipal issues in their areas and fulfill their responsibilities. The minister also directed local governments to fulfill their duties diligently in this regard.