Rupee gains Rs 1.49 against dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Wednesday gained Rs 1.49 against the US Dollar in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs 287.03 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 288.52. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market stood at Rs 291.5 and Rs 294 respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 1.22 to close at Rs 317.76 against the last day’s closing of Rs 318.98, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 2.04, whereas a decrease of 32 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 370.38 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs 370.70. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 41 paisa and 39 paisa to close at Rs 78.14 and Rs 76.52 respectively.