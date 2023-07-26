PIA will now fly travellers to 16 Chinese cities

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has joined hands with Air China to offer flights from Pakistan to 16 Chinese destinations via Beijing.

According to a PIA employee who confirmed the development with APP, the destinations where travelers can now fly via Pakistan’s national airline include Guangzhou, Shanghai, Wuhan, Chengdu, Chongqing, Changchun, Hangzhou, and Harbin.

Students can also get a 20% discount on flights between Pakistan and China.

PIA offers inexpensive prices with free luggage allowances of 80kg for economy flights and 100kg for executive economy class.

The country’s official airline has previously stated that it will restart flights to China on August 6. Initially, PIA will operate one weekly flight on the Islamabad-Beijing-Islamabad route, departing Beijing at 21:15 on Sundays.

According to an official, the one-way ticket from Beijing to Islamabad costs 3814 RMB, and the return ticket costs 5685 RMB.

Passengers might get further savings if they buy their tickets online.