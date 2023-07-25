While the rest of the world is actively involved in at least acknowledging, if not correcting, the error in its ways when it comes to rampant sexism, Pakistan continues to walk shamelessly along the same path over and over again.

Wasn’t it just months ago when defence minister Khawaja Asif had condemned the mistreatment of women political workers and came in open defence of their privacy? However, his insistence on pulling the same old misogyny card out of the playbook after repeatedly drawing flak from all corners over the distasteful nature of his statements has pushed him under hot waters for the umpteenth time.

In yet another instance of using offensive language for women politicians, PML(N) stalwart Khwaja Asif very conveniently targeted his female counterparts in the august house to put forward a politically-incensed agenda. If he had only wished to focus on the weaknesses of his adversary, he could have done just as remarkable of a job without pointing the guns at women parliamentarians.

That former prime minister and his kicthen cabinet have basked in the glory of institutionalised sexism, which, in turn, splashed muddied waters in all directions does not need to be reiterated. In the past, women lawmakers routinely took to parliamentary caucus for support against the increasing prevalence of insulting behaviour. Below-the-belt punches and character assasination became part and parcel of parliamentary discourse and downright demeaning remarks started flying everywhere. From Benazir Bhutto to Shireen Mazari, the entire lot has faced its share of unsavoury remarks.

Terms like “aunties” and lewd comments on personal appearances have been routinely used to make little of their political contributions. However, the fact that Mr Asif feels the comfort in stirring up the hornet’s nest falls far more greatly on society’s shoulders than his own.

If his party’s leadership had not shown a large, forgiving heart and left him with a light slap on the wrist when he had attacked another of his colleagues back in 2016, he would have thought twice before his innuendo-laced banter. But in a country that takes great pride in its “family-oriented values,” the courage to stand against the towering giant of toxic masculinity is no easy feat. *