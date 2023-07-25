Derbyshire signs Amir as overseas player for 2024 season

LAHORE: English county Derbyshire has secured the services of ex-Pakistan pace sensation, Mohammad Amir, who will join the team as an overseas player for the initial phase of the 2024 season. The left-arm pacer will be available for the first half of the County Championship fixtures of the 2024 season, as well as the entire Vitality Blast group stage. Amir brings valuable experience in county cricket, having previously played for Essex and Gloucestershire. He also participated in the first season of the Hundred for London Spirit. Interestingly, Derbyshire shares an intriguing connection with Pakistan, as their head of cricket, Mickey Arthur, also holds the position of director of cricket for Pakistan. Arthur was the full-time head coach of Pakistan during the period when Amir was a pivotal member of their bowling attack from 2016 to 2019.

Arthur, said: “Mohammad is a world-renowned fast bowler and someone who I am delighted to bring to Derbyshire. He will lead our attack in red ball and T20 for the first half of next season and I’m so excited to see what he will produce. “I know all about his quality, he has been a big-game player throughout his career and that’s something I’ve seen first-hand. I know the Derbyshire supporters are going to love seeing Mohammad charging in.”

Amir added: “I’ve enjoyed my experiences of county cricket in the past and joining up with Mickey, who I’ve had so much success with internationally, is something I’m looking forward to. “The County Championship is so special and I’ve always enjoyed playing first-class cricket in England. I’ve spoken to Mickey about the quality in the squad and I want to put in the performances to help Derbyshire challenge in red and white ball cricket next summer.”