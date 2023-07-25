Sarah Khan and Imran Ashraf all set to share screen again

After their successful on-screen chemistry in “Raqs-e-Bismil”, Lollywood stars Sarah Khan and Imran Ashraf will share the screen again soon. The fans are eagerly waiting for the powerful couple to hit the small screen again in the new project.

Ashraf and Khan were last seen together in blockbuster drama serial Raqs-e-Bismil. The duo appeared in the hit romantic drama Raqs-e-Bismil in 2020 as a couple – Moosa and Zohra.

Both the critics and audience had admired the lead couple’s performance. The actors had also wished to work together some three months ago when Ashraf asked Khan about doing another project. “Should we do a drama together, Sarah?” Ashraf asked his co-star in a social media post. Khan said yes to Ashraf’s request.

While speaking about his experience of working with Khan, Ashraf called her lucky for any hero.

Raqs-e-Bismil was directed by Wajahat Rauf and adapted by Hashim Nadeem. The drama revolved around the lives of Moosa and Zohra who were deeply in love with each other.

According to the reports, the actors will now share the screen again in the untitled project that will be directed by Shaqielle A Khan. Successful in their individual careers, Sarah Khan was recently seen in “Wabaal”, “Hum Tum” and “Laapata”, while Imran Ashraf was seen in “Chaudhry and Sons”, “Piyar Ke Naghmay” and “Heer Da Hero”.