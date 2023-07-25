Sanam Marvi’s divorce from third husband confirmed

Renowned Pakistani Sufi and folk singer Sanam Marvi is in the headlines again just due to her marital life.

The singer called it a quit with her third husband Khubaib Qureshi.

According to the reports, Sanam moved the court and filed the divorce papers from her third husband.

Although Marvi is still tight-lipped in the public about her divorce, she commented that it’s her own choice to get married to anyone and as many times as she wants. Earlier, the Kardo Karam singer had also filed divorce from her second husband Hamid Ali. The Sufi singer had accused her second husband of torture and violence. The couple also had three children together.

Later, Marvi secretly married to Khubaib Qureshi for third time.

The singer once again filed another divorce in the court on 27th March this year while citing the same reasons of torture and violence. She filed dissolution of her third marriage in the court.

Family court judge Ujala Amber gave decree of couple’s divorce on July 7 and issued the documents on July 18. First husband of Marvi was murdered in Sindh in 2009. Sanam Marvi is recipient of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz and she has performed in many countries including India, London and US.