Sara Ali Khan wins hearts with viral swimming video

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has won the hearts of her fans after her swimming video with a baby from vacations went viral on social media. Taking to Instagram, the Simmba star shared sweet photos and videos with caption, “Q: Where and How can we find peace? “A: Everywhere. Just look within.” In one of the videos, Sara can be seen swimming with a baby. She also uploaded the same video in her Insta stories and captioned it, “Monday funday. Just the cutest baby.” She further said, “Can I please steal this bundle of joy.” The video has garnered thousands of hearts and gone viral on social media within no time. Before this, Sara Ali Khan’s video from Amarnath also went viral on social media. Sara Ali Khan is followed by over 42.8 million followers on Instagram.