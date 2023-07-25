Niaz Founder meets with consul general of Pakistan in Dubai

Hussain Odhwani, founder of Niaz, met with the Honorable Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, Rahim Ullah Khan, to discuss the Niaz initiative. Niaz is a non-profit social enterprise that works to mobilise persons with disabilities in Pakistan.

Mr. Odhwani briefed the Consul General on the structure of Niaz and its mission. He highlighted the organization’s work in providing customised wheelchairs to persons with disabilities, as well as its efforts to raise awareness about disability rights in Pakistan.

The Consul General was impressed by the work of Niaz and assured Mr. Odhwani of his full support. He pledged to raise awareness about Niaz among overseas Pakistanis in Dubai and to encourage them to get involved in the organization’s work.

“I am grateful for the support of the Consul General,” said Mr. Odhwani. “With the help of Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, we can expand our outreach in Dubai to create awareness and meaningful impact in the lives of persons with disabilities in Pakistan.”