Rupee sheds 60 paisas against dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday witnessed 60 paisa devaluation against the US Dollar in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs 288.52 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 287.92. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market stood at Rs 292 and Rs 294.5 respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by 03 paisa to close at Rs 318.98 against the last day’s closing of Rs 319.01, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen gained 01 paisa to close at Rs 2.04, whereas an increase of 68 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 370.70 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs 370.02. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 17 paisa and 15 paisa to close at Rs 78.55 and Rs 76.91 respectively.