Gold price witnesses decline

The price of 24 karat gold per tola experienced a decline of Rs 800 on Tuesday, selling at Rs 224,500 compared to the previous day’s rates. Similarly, the cost of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 685, settling at Rs 192,473 from the previous Rs 193,158. Additionally, the price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold saw a decrease, now standing at Rs 176,433 from the previous Rs 177,062, according to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association. In contrast, the prices of silver per tola and ten grams remained steady at Rs 2750 and Rs 2357.68, respectively. Internationally, the price of gold experienced a minor reduction of $5, bringing it to $1,960 from the previous $1965, as reported by the association.