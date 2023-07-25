Female students protest against illegal custody

Female students of a private hostel are up in arms against Gulberg, Faisalabad police who kept them in illegal custody for whole night without any charges.

The SSP Operations said a probe into the issue has been launched and the responsible policemen would face the music.

Submitting an application to the Regional Police Officer, the hostel warden lady alleged that the police raided her hostel in Jinnah Colony on Sunday midnight without lady police.

She said at 3 o’clock in the night, the male policemen entered the hostel by breaking the gate and dragged the girls sleeping in the hostel by their hair, bundled them in a vehicle and drive them to the police station.

The policemen kept the girls in a room in the police station, continued to harass them and made their videos. The girls were released next day after signing and giving their thumb impressions on a plain paper. She said the police also took mobile numbers of the girls and asked them to appear before them whenever they would be called, she alleged.

The lady asked that if something illegal was going on in the hostel, why police didn’t register a case. On the other hand, SHO said action is being taken against illegal hostels on the orders of higher officials and this hostel was also checked in routine.

SSP Operations Rizwan says that the matter is being investigated, action will be taken against the guilty policemen. Footages also shared with the media showing that girls students are detained in a room of the police station.