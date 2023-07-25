Learning Center for Transgender inaugurated

The country witnessed a historic moment of progress and inclusivity as the Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain, inaugurated of the Inclusive Learning Center for Khawajasara (Transgender).

In his address, Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain expressed his pleasure and gratitude to witness the inauguration of this center, highlighting the nobility of the initiative. “It is their right to receive education, just like any other member of this state,” he asserted. Emphasizing the importance of inclusivity, the Minister stated, “Education should be given to every individual, regardless of their gender, race, and religion.” He firmly believed that by providing opportunities to the transgender community, they can play a vital role in the development of Pakistan.

He stated that the Inclusive Learning Center for Khawajasara (Transgender) represents a bold step towards building a more inclusive and equal society, where every individual has the opportunity to thrive and contribute to the nation’s progress. As we embark on this transformative journey, we invite the support and collaboration of all stakeholders, including government institutions, private sector entities, and civil society organizations, to ensure the success and sustainability of this noble endeavor.

The Minister extended his gratitude to all stakeholders, including the Managing Director of the National Education Foundation (NEF), for their role in making this project a reality. He also expressed his commitment to establishing a complete formal educational institute in the future, specifically tailored to enroll transgender learners for comprehensive education. Additionally, Minister Hussain stressed the importance of vocational skills to ensure economic stability for the transgender community.

Mr. Waseem Ajmal Chaudhary, Secretary Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, who was also there highlighted the government’s responsibility to educate children aged 5-16 years and explained how this project was initiated under the direction of the Minister. The accelerated learning plan will provide transgender individuals with basic education, and subsequently, they will be linked with vocational training institutes to acquire essential skills. Mr. Chaudhary announced a Rs. 500 honorarium per day for learners on showing 75% attendance, to mitigate their economic challenges and to encourage them to get education.

Managing Director of the National Education Foundation, Tahira S. Shaikh, welcomed the distinguished guests and expressed her heartfelt thanks to Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain and Mr. Waseem Ajmal Chaudhary, Secretary Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, for their vision and unwavering support.

Transgender rights activists Ms. Nayyab Ali and Miss Saba Gul also expressed their heartfelt gratitude to all stakeholders and the government for this groundbreaking initiative. They emphasized that education is the key to the development of any nation and thanked the National Education Foundation for extending this opportunity to the transgender community. She also urged the government to provide loans to transgender individuals to help them set up businesses and regain their dignity. Ms. Reem Sharif who attended the event shared her personal experiences and challenges, as a transgender govt. officer and expressed her deep appreciation for the inclusion of transgender individuals in educational institutes.

With strong support from the government, civil society, and various stakeholders, this groundbreaking initiative will undoubtedly shape a more equitable and prosperous future for all citizens, proving that education, acceptance, and empowerment are the cornerstones of a truly progressive nation.