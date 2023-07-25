Amir Mir meets Iranian consul general

Information, Culture and Tourism Minister Punjab Amir Mir met Iranian Consul General Mehran Movahedfar in Lahore at his office and discussed to promote tourism and cultural activities between the two countries. On this occasion, Amir Mir agreed with Iranian Consul General Mehran Movahedfar that people of both countries need to be given uninterrupted access to the tourist spots of Iran and Pakistan so that tourism can be promoted. Iranian Consul General Mehran Movahedfar suggested to Amir Mir that work should be done on declaring the historical cities of the two countries as twin cities. He also suggested that statues of Ferdowsi should be installed in Lahore and Allama Muhammad Iqbal in Tehran. Amir Mir agreed with Iranian Consul General Mehran Movahedfar and said that practical steps will be taken in this regard as soon as possible.