Minister inaugurates academics and examination block at IIUI

Federal Minister for Education Rana Tanveer Hussain inaugurated the Academics and examination Block at International Islamic University (IIU) that is established with the Saudi funding to facilitate the students as per international standards and modern technology requirements.

The Federal Education Minister was received by H.E. Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, President IIU at the new Academic and examination Block where he apprised him of his vision to facilitate the students on top priority with the use of modern technology and one stop approach. He told that the new academic block and Students Facilitation centre will be equipped with modern technology, state of the art gadgets and well trained staff. Senator Dr. Hafiz Abdul Karim, Special Assistant to Prime Minister was also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Rana Tanveer Hussain said that IIU is one of the best universities in Pakistan , while specially thanked the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, H.E. King Salman bin AbdulAziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for extending consistent cooperation to this university since its inception.

He said IIU is a promising seat of learning as it is providing quality education to more than 30 thousand students including foreigner students of more than 40 countries. He appreciated the efforts and vision of Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi saying that his student centric approach is laudable and this new facility to solve the issues of the students with use of modern technology is useful addition. He added that the university is heading towards right direction in his leadership. He called upon the universities to replicate the approach of IIU that university adopted for students facilitation.

Talking about the Saudi assistance to the university, Rana Tanveer Husssain said since inception of IIU KSA is extending cooperation to university. He said establishment of this facility with the financial assistance of Saudi govt is an omen of that cooperation. He said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are time tested friends. He furthered that Pakistani have strong emotional attachment to the Holy land of Saudi Arabia. The Education Minister added that brotherly ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are getting stronger by every passing day. The Minister also appreciated the role of the university leadership in its progress and appreciated keen interest of the Pro-chancellor of the university Dr. Prof. Dr. Ahmed bin Salem Al Ameri.

The minister along with the IIU President also visited different offices of the Directorate of Academics and Examination including international office, admission office and fee section at both male and female sides. He was briefed about the procedure to solve the academics and examination related issues of the students under one roof without any delay.